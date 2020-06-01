Joe Biden Says He Visited Site of Saturday Night Protests in Wilmington

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Former US Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he has visited the site of the Saturday night protests in Wilmington, North Carolina.

"We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. As President, I will help lead this conversation ” and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night's protests in Wilmington," Biden wrote on Twitter on Sunday, posting a picture of himself next to an African-American man and a child.

On Saturday, vandalism and looting was reported in Wilmington amid a George Floyd protest in the port city.

Protesters were concentrated on Market Street on Saturday night.

On Sunday, local media reported that a crowd of protesters had gathered in downtown Wilmington, with demonstrators chanting "George Floyd," "No justice, No peace," and "Can't breathe." Police reportedly used smoke bombs against the protesters who threw various objects at the New Hanover County courthouse.

Protests over the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody continue across the United States despite the mobilization of National Guard troops and curfews having been imposed in multiple cities.