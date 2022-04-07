UrduPoint.com

Joe Biden Wrote Recommendation Letter For His Son Hunter's Partner In China - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Joe Biden Wrote Recommendation Letter for His Son Hunter's Partner in China - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden sent a college recommendation letter for the child of his son Hunter Biden's business partner in China in 2017, Fox news reported after reviewing Biden's emails.

The emails revealed communications between Hunter and his business partners Devon Archer and Jim Bulger from Rosemont Seneca's joint venture with Chinese investment firms Bohai Capital and BHR, the report said. Hunter held a 10% stake in BHR last year but had since sold it.

A son of BHR CEO Jonathan Li, Christopher, was applying to three high-ranked colleges in the United States that also require recommendations to be submitted along with the application, the report said.

"Gentlmen (sic), please find the attached resume of my son, Chris Li. He is applying the following colleges for this year," Li wrote in an email on January 3, 2017 to Hunter Biden, Archer and Bulger and listed Brown University, Cornell University, and New York University as cited by the report.

On February 18, 2017, Eric Schwerin, the president of Rosemont Seneca, sent an electronic letter to Li to let him know that Hunter asked his father to write a recommendation letter for Christopher and the original was supposed to be delivered by FedEx directly to the president of Brown University, according to email communications published in the report.

The report said that the emails originated from a laptop that belonged to Hunter Biden.

Last week, The Washington Post reported that Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president's brother, were paid approximately $4.8 million over the course of 14 months by Chinese Communist Party-linked businesses with which they were involved. However, there was no evidence found indicating personal knowledge of the deals by Joe Biden, the report added.

On Thursday, US Republican lawmakers sent letters to the White House Counsel's Office and the National Archives and Records Administration requesting information about Hunter Biden's business deals in Russia and Ukraine after he came under sanctions by Moscow.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Moscow Russia China Washington White House Schwerin New York United States January February 2017 Post From Million

Recent Stories

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launch ..

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launches - Director

2 hours ago
 Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharki ..

Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Min ..

2 hours ago
 Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Retur ..

Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Return of Artworks - Foreign Minist ..

2 hours ago
 US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to ..

US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to Ukraine - Pentagon

2 hours ago
 US Crude, Diesel Stocks Up Last Week Amid Signs of ..

US Crude, Diesel Stocks Up Last Week Amid Signs of Demand Destruction in Oil - E ..

2 hours ago
 Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as di ..

Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as dishonest

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.