WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden sent a college recommendation letter for the child of his son Hunter Biden's business partner in China in 2017, Fox news reported after reviewing Biden's emails.

The emails revealed communications between Hunter and his business partners Devon Archer and Jim Bulger from Rosemont Seneca's joint venture with Chinese investment firms Bohai Capital and BHR, the report said. Hunter held a 10% stake in BHR last year but had since sold it.

A son of BHR CEO Jonathan Li, Christopher, was applying to three high-ranked colleges in the United States that also require recommendations to be submitted along with the application, the report said.

"Gentlmen (sic), please find the attached resume of my son, Chris Li. He is applying the following colleges for this year," Li wrote in an email on January 3, 2017 to Hunter Biden, Archer and Bulger and listed Brown University, Cornell University, and New York University as cited by the report.

On February 18, 2017, Eric Schwerin, the president of Rosemont Seneca, sent an electronic letter to Li to let him know that Hunter asked his father to write a recommendation letter for Christopher and the original was supposed to be delivered by FedEx directly to the president of Brown University, according to email communications published in the report.

The report said that the emails originated from a laptop that belonged to Hunter Biden.

Last week, The Washington Post reported that Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president's brother, were paid approximately $4.8 million over the course of 14 months by Chinese Communist Party-linked businesses with which they were involved. However, there was no evidence found indicating personal knowledge of the deals by Joe Biden, the report added.

On Thursday, US Republican lawmakers sent letters to the White House Counsel's Office and the National Archives and Records Administration requesting information about Hunter Biden's business deals in Russia and Ukraine after he came under sanctions by Moscow.