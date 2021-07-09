Johannesburg Mayor Dies of Coronavirus

The Mayor of the largest South African city of Johannesburg, Geoffrey Makhubo, succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday morning, the local Eyewitness News newspaper reported

Last Saturday, Makhubo was taken to hospital with complications from coronavirus.

Shortly before that, he had tested positive for COVID-19 and addressed the residents with a warning to wear masks, maintain social distance, and limit movement.

Makhubo had been serving as mayor since December 2019. Before that, he was a civil servant in different state bodies.