Johannesburg Mayor Dies Of Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 07:55 PM

Johannesburg Mayor Dies of Coronavirus

The Mayor of the largest South African city of Johannesburg, Geoffrey Makhubo, succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday morning, the local Eyewitness News newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Mayor of the largest South African city of Johannesburg, Geoffrey Makhubo, succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday morning, the local Eyewitness news newspaper reported.

Last Saturday, Makhubo was taken to hospital with complications from coronavirus.

Shortly before that, he had tested positive for COVID-19 and addressed the residents with a warning to wear masks, maintain social distance, and limit movement.

Makhubo had been serving as mayor since December 2019. Before that, he was a civil servant in different state bodies.

