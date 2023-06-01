Johannesburg to Host BRICS Summit Despite Speculations - South African Foreign Minister

The BRICS summit will be held in Johannesburg despite any speculations on this issue, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The BRICS summit will be held in Johannesburg despite any speculations on this issue, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the BRICS summit will be relocated from South Africa to China.

"The BRICS 15th summit will be held in Johannesburg this year, not in Durban... I know that there have been lots of statements on this," Pandor said at the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.