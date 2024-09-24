John Becomes Major Category 3 Hurricane Near Mexico
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Hurricane John on Monday strengthened to a major Category 3 storm approaching Mexico's southern Pacific coast, the US-based National Hurricane Center said.
John was "very near" land, packing maximum sustained winds of around 120 miles (195 kilometers) per hour, the NHC said.
"Damaging hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding are ongoing," it said.
"Some additional strengthening is possible the next couple of hours before John makes landfall. After landfall, the system will rapidly weaken over the high terrain of southern Mexico," the NHC added.
A hurricane warning was in effect from east of Acapulco to Bahias de Huatulco on the Pacific coast.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned people living along the affected coastline to be prepared.
"Seek higher ground, protect yourselves and do not forget that the most important thing is life; material things are replaceable," he wrote on social media platform X.
The National Civil Protection agency issued a red alert, telling people to stay indoors and keep away from windows.
