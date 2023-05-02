John Kerry to Attend Coronation of King Charles III - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will take part in the upcoming coronation of King Charles III later in the week, the US State Department said in a statement on Monday.

"Kerry will then travel to London, May 4-6 to attend the coronation of King Charles III, and engage in further discussions on climate cooperation ahead of COP28," the release said.

Prior to his London visit, Kerry will travel to Berlin, Germany, May 2-3 to attend the Petersberg Climate Dialogue. "While there, he will also meet with government counterparts to continue accelerating global cooperation on the climate crisis and clean energy transition," the State Department said.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be officially crowned on May 6. His predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8 in Scotland aged 96. Her reign, lasting 70 years and 214 days, was the longest of any British monarch.