John Sullivan Sworn In As New US Ambassador To Russia - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 12:20 AM

John Sullivan Sworn In as New US Ambassador to Russia - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) John Sullivan has been sworn in as the new United States Ambassador to Russia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"Honored to swear in John Sullivan as the new US Ambassador to Russia," Pompeo said via Twitter. "I'm confident John will effectively lead the effort to strengthen cooperation and build a constructive relationship with Russia."

