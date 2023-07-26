Open Menu

Johns Hopkins Physics Lab Gets $165Mln To Work On US ICBM Replacement - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Johns Hopkins University won more than $165 million to develop support for the Sentinel Program to modernize the land-based leg of the US strategic nuclear triad, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (of) Laurel, Maryland was awarded a $165,914,899 task order for Sentinel support," the release said on Tuesday.

The task order provides for continuing the strategic partnership between the US government and JHU/APL, the Defense Department noted.

"This contract provides for procurement of engineering, systems engineering for complex systems, research, and development of specialized functions," the release explained.

Work on the project will be performed in Laurel, Maryland over the next three years and is expected to be completed by July 23, 2026, the Defense Department said.

The USAF LGM-35A Sentinel weapon system, previously known as the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) is the project to modernize the ground-based leg of the US strategic nuclear triad. The GBSD is to replace the old Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) force that has been deployed for more than half a century.

