MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Len McCluskey, the chief of Unite the Union, which is the largest affiliate and donor of the Labour Party, has warned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson against going to Scotland as he could face a citizen's arrest there after the Scottish court ruled that his decision to suspend the parliament shortly before the Brexit deadline was illegitimate.

On August 28, Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend parliament until October 14, days before the country was supposed to leave the European Union following months of delays and controversies over the divorce terms. On Wednesday, Scotland's Court of Session ruled that Johnson's move pursued an "improper purpose of stymieing Parliament," with the judges adding that "the prime minister's advice to HM the Queen and the prorogation which followed thereon was unlawful and is thus null and of no effect."

"My advice to the prime minister is don't go up to Scotland, you're liable to face a citizen's arrest, so he'd best keep in his bunker somewhere in either Eton or Westminster," McCluskey said, as quoted by Sky news.

He added that the court's ruling on the prorogation was "quite extraordinary."

Johnson has been clear about his determination to deliver Brexit by the October 31 deadline, with or without a deal, despite there being a strong opposition to the no-deal scenario in the Commons, the United Kingdom's lower house of parliament. After his request to shut down parliament for five weeks was approved, a group of opposition lawmakers eventually decided to challenge the prorogation in court.

Additionally, shortly before the suspension, parliament passed a law forcing Johnson to delay the withdrawal in absence of a deal. In response to the lawmakers' move, Johnson attempted to trigger a snap election, but his proposal was rejected twice.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016, but the withdrawal was postponed several times due to parliament's refusal to accept any of the proposed plans on the terms of the exit. Brussels has given London several deadline extensions to come up with a consolidated plan, with the latest one set for October 31.