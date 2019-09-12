Johnson and Johnson to Seek Appeal Against $37Mln Liability Claim - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The US pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson said in a statement on Wednesday that it will file an appeal after a jury in the state of New Jersey found the company liable for a total of $37 million in damages to four people claiming its baby powder gave them mesothelioma.

"We will pursue an appeal of today's verdict as soon as the final phases of this trial conclude," the company said. "Johnson's Baby Powder does not contain asbestos nor does it cause cancer, as multiple juries have found in recent months, and as confirmed by more than 40 years of independent scientific evaluations.

"

Johnson and Johnson also said all of the verdicts against it that have gone through the appeals process have been overturned.

Media reported the six jurors on the trial found that the four individuals had been exposed to asbestos in the company's baby powder product.

Five jurors voted that the exposure played a vital role in causing mesothelioma in each victim.