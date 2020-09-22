Johnson Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions for England, Refrains From Total Lockdown

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced a set of new restrictions for England, citing the spike in the coronavirus hospitalizations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced a set of new restrictions for England, citing the spike in the coronavirus hospitalizations.

According to the prime minister, hospitalizations in England have more than doubled recently.

"I want to stress that this is by no means a return to the full lockdown of March. We're not issuing a general instruction to stay at home. We will ensure that schools, colleges and universities stay open because nothing is more important than the education, health and well-being of our young people," the prime minister said.

The business are allowed to stay open in a "COVID-compliant way," the prime minister said.

Office workers who can work from home are encouraged to do so, Johnson said. All pubs, bars and restaurants should operate a "table-service only" except for take-aways.

"We will extend the requirement to wear face coverings to include staff in retail, all users of taxis and private hire vehicles and staff and customers in indoor hospitality, except when seated at the table to eat," Johnson said.

Business will be fined for violations

Johnson said he was expecting the new rules to remain in place for six months.