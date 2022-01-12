Johnson Apologizes for Attending Party Held in Downing Street During Lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized on Wednesday for attending party held in the garden of his official residence in Downing Street at a time the country was under a strict COVID-19 lockdown, saying he thought it was a working event

"I want to apologize. I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months. I know the anguish they have been through, unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want or to do the things that they love, and I know the rage they feel with me and with the government I lead when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are no properly followed by the people who made the rules," Johnson told lawmakers.

The leader of the UK opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, however, called the apologies worthless and called for Johnson's resignation.

The prime minister refused to resign from the post while checks over the matter are underway.