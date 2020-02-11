British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said the UK's high-speed railway HS2 will be built despite soaring costs, bringing faster and greener transport connections between London and northern England

Addressing parliament, Johnson said his "cabinet has given high speed rail the green signal. We are going to get this done".