Johnson Approves Britain's New High-speed Railway HS2

Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:06 PM

Johnson approves Britain's new high-speed railway HS2

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said the UK's high-speed railway HS2 will be built despite soaring costs, bringing faster and greener transport connections between London and northern England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said the UK's high-speed railway HS2 will be built despite soaring costs, bringing faster and greener transport connections between London and northern England.

Addressing parliament, Johnson said his "cabinet has given high speed rail the green signal. We are going to get this done".

