UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Asks UK Population To Celebrate New Year 'Safely At Home' Amid COVID-19 Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:40 PM

Johnson Asks UK Population to Celebrate New Year 'Safely at Home' Amid COVID-19 Surge

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the country's population to conduct their New Year celebrations "safely at home" amid a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases linked to a new variant of coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the country's population to conduct their New Year celebrations "safely at home" amid a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases linked to a new variant of coronavirus.

"I must ask you to follow the rules where you live tomorrow night and see in the New Year safely at home, that means not meeting up with friends or family indoors, unless they're in the same household or support bubble, and avoiding large gatherings of any kind," Johnson said at a press briefing.

The United Kingdom is currently experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases linked to a new strain of SARS-CoV-2. From Thursday, three quarters of the English population will be subject to the country's strictest social distancing measures, also known as tier 4, following a government announcement earlier in the day.

On Wednesday, the country's health department registered 50,023 new positive tests for COVID-19, slightly below the single-day record of 53,135 cases set one day ago.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Same United Kingdom Family From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

11 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Aden Air ..

56 minutes ago

US House Forms Committee to Tackle Vast Wealth Dis ..

50 seconds ago

Initial Round of Coronavirus Vaccinations for US F ..

51 seconds ago

Leaders sign Brexit deal as UK MPs approve ratific ..

53 seconds ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes ..

55 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.