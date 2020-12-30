Johnson Asks UK Population to Celebrate New Year 'Safely at Home' Amid COVID-19 Surge

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the country's population to conduct their New Year celebrations "safely at home" amid a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases linked to a new variant of coronavirus.

"I must ask you to follow the rules where you live tomorrow night and see in the New Year safely at home, that means not meeting up with friends or family indoors, unless they're in the same household or support bubble, and avoiding large gatherings of any kind," Johnson said at a press briefing.

The United Kingdom is currently experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases linked to a new strain of SARS-CoV-2. From Thursday, three quarters of the English population will be subject to the country's strictest social distancing measures, also known as tier 4, following a government announcement earlier in the day.

On Wednesday, the country's health department registered 50,023 new positive tests for COVID-19, slightly below the single-day record of 53,135 cases set one day ago.