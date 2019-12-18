UrduPoint.com
Johnson Bans UK Ministers From Visiting World Economic Forum In Davos - Reports

Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has banned ministers from attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos slated for January as the government plans to focus on national priority issues, media reported, citing a Downing Street source.

"[Johnson will] get on with delivering the priorities of the British people ... The emphasis will be upon delivering [the exit deal for] Brexit by 31 January and the NHS [National Health Service]. That is what we promised, not going to Davos," the source said as quoted by The Guardian.

According to the media outlet, the UK prime minister will also skip the annual forum in Switzerland.

Earlier this week, media reported, citing sources in the Whited House that US President Donald Trump planned to visit the WEF, which will take place from January 21-24. The US president will be reportedly accompanied by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The White House has not officially confirmed Trump's plans yet.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not plan to attend the WEF.

