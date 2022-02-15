Johnson, Biden Agree on Existence of 'Window' for Diplomacy on Ukraine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden discussed the situation around Ukraine by phone and agreed that there was still a "window" for diplomacy, the Downing Street said.

"The Prime Minister and President Biden updated one another on their recent discussions with fellow world leaders.

They agreed there remained a crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine," the statement says.

They also stressed that "any further incursion into Ukraine would result in a protracted crisis for Russia, with far reaching damage for both Russia and the world."