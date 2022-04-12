UrduPoint.com

Johnson, Biden Discuss Military Assistance To Ukraine - London

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Johnson, Biden Discuss Military Assistance to Ukraine - London

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden discussed accelerating assistance to Ukraine, including providing military equipment, during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the UK government said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden discussed accelerating assistance to Ukraine, including providing military equipment, during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the UK government said.

"The leaders discussed the need to accelerate assistance to Ukraine, including bolstering military and economic support, as the Ukrainian forces prepare for another Russian onslaught in the east of the country," the Downing Street said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner emphasizes maximum enrollment in scho ..

Commissioner emphasizes maximum enrollment in schools

37 seconds ago
 Over 120 Ukrainian Fighters Killed in Russian Arti ..

Over 120 Ukrainian Fighters Killed in Russian Artillery Strikes Near Popasna - M ..

38 seconds ago
 ITP resolves 74.8 percent complaints received on c ..

ITP resolves 74.8 percent complaints received on citizen portal

41 seconds ago
 Stocks mixed as US inflation jumps to four-decade ..

Stocks mixed as US inflation jumps to four-decade high

43 seconds ago
 Almost 120 Cases of Salmonella Confirmed in Ten Eu ..

Almost 120 Cases of Salmonella Confirmed in Ten European Countries - ECDC

2 hours ago
 Food Crisis Caused by Ukrainian Conflict May Cost ..

Food Crisis Caused by Ukrainian Conflict May Cost World $8-9Bln - UN WFP

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.