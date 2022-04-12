Johnson, Biden Discuss Military Assistance to Ukraine - London

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden discussed accelerating assistance to Ukraine, including providing military equipment, during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the UK government said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden discussed accelerating assistance to Ukraine, including providing military equipment, during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the UK government said.

"The leaders discussed the need to accelerate assistance to Ukraine, including bolstering military and economic support, as the Ukrainian forces prepare for another Russian onslaught in the east of the country," the Downing Street said in a statement.