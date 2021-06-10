LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden are expected to agree to work on resuming travel between their two countries, Downing Street said in a statement.

"Today the Prime Minister and President Biden are expected to agree to work to relaunch UK-US travel as soon as possible through a new travel taskforce which will make recommendations on safely reopening international travel," the release said.

Biden and Johnson will meet in Cornwall for the first time later on Thursday.

The two leaders are also expected to agree on a landmark technology agreement, the release added.

Biden arrived in the United Kingdom on Wednesday starting his first overseas trip. Over the next eight days, Biden will meet with G7, NATO and EU counterparts in the UK and Belgium and have a summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland.