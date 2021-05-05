Johnson, Blinken Discuss Pandemic, Afghanistan, Iran, China - London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday discussed the coronavirus vaccines rollout, Afghanistan, Iran and China, the British government said.

They met at the Downing Street. Blinken is currently on a visit to London for the G7 ministerial.

"The Prime Minister and Secretary Blinken agreed that the global roll out of vaccines will be key to defeating the coronavirus pandemic. They underlined the importance of G7 work in this area, including efforts to increase international manufacturing capability. They also discussed a number of foreign policy issues including Afghanistan, Iran, and China," the government said in a statement.

The two also discussed bilateral cooperation in climate, trade and defense.