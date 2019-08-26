Johnson, Bolton Discuss Future US-UK Trade Ties

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US National Security Adviser John Bolton on Monday discussed a free trade deal that their countries will strive for after Brexit, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"They discussed the close UK-US trading relationship and our shared commitment to an ambitious free trade agreement once the UK leaves the EU," the spokesperson said.

Johnson joined senior UK officials for a meeting with Bolton at Downing Street. Bolton, who flew to London on Sunday, is the highest ranking US official to meet the new British prime minister.

Their talks also touched on Brexit, Iran, Hong Kong protests and the US standoff with Chinese technology giant Huawei, whose components will be used in the UK 5G network.