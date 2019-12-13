Johnson Calls UK Greatest Democracy in World After First Exit Poll Published

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the United Kingdom the greatest democracy in the world after the first exit poll showed that his Conservative Party would get an absolute majority of seats in the House of Commons.

According to the exit poll, the Conservatives can count on 368 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, which is 51 seats more than in the parliament of the previous convocation. The UK Labour Party comes second with 191 mandates, thus losing 71 seats in the House of Commons.

The Scottish National Party may get 55 seats, while the Liberal Democrats 13. If the results of the exit poll are true, the Conservative Party will be able to form the government alone.

"Thank you to everyone across our great country who voted, who volunteered, who stood as candidates. We live in the greatest democracy in the world," Johnson wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

The UK citizens cast ballots on Thursday in a crucial general election, with Brexit and the National Health Service at the top of their concerns.