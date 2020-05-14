UrduPoint.com
Johnson Cautions Rapid Easing Of COVID-19 Lockdown Measures, Urges UK To Stay Alert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 07:10 PM

The premature easing of lockdown restrictions put in place in March to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom could undo all the work of the past two months to slow the transmission of the disease, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The premature easing of lockdown restrictions put in place in March to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom could undo all the work of the past two months to slow the transmission of the disease, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday.

"There could be no greater mistake than to jeopardise everything we have striven to achieve by proceeding too far and too fast. We must all continue to #StayAlert, so that we can control the virus and save lives," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, Johnson first announced the government's plans to begin the gradual lifting of lockdown measures. Rather than a message of stay at home, the prime minister told the public to stay alert and said that those who are unable to work from home should begin returning to their jobs.

Johnson's message has been slammed by opposition lawmakers and trade union bosses for its lack of clarity and the risk of government guidance triggering a second wave of the pandemic as people begin using public transport to return to work.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care on Wednesday reported 3,242 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, a slight drop from the 3,403 new positive tests reported the day before. The case total in the UK currently stands at 229,705, according to public health officials.

