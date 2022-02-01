Johnson Confirms he Will Speak to Putin 'Tomorrow'

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Johnson said that he will talk to Putin "tomorrow" during his joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.

In addition, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace plans to visit Moscow next week, a spokesperson of the UK Defence Ministry told Sputnik.