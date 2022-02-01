UrduPoint.com

Johnson Confirms He Will Speak To Putin 'Tomorrow'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Johnson Confirms he Will Speak to Putin 'Tomorrow'

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Johnson said that he will talk to Putin "tomorrow" during his joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.

In addition, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace plans to visit Moscow next week, a spokesperson of the UK Defence Ministry told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Kiev Wallace United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Kiev to Present Evidence Russia Violating Minsk Ag ..

Kiev to Present Evidence Russia Violating Minsk Agreements at UNSC - Foreign Min ..

42 minutes ago
 France to decide on Mali presence after envoy expe ..

France to decide on Mali presence after envoy expelled

42 minutes ago
 Putin Hopes to Discuss Security Issues, Ukraine Wi ..

Putin Hopes to Discuss Security Issues, Ukraine With Macron Next

44 minutes ago
 Budapest Ready to Do Everything Possible to Preven ..

Budapest Ready to Do Everything Possible to Prevent 'New Cold War' - Orban

44 minutes ago
 All US federal prisons locked down after deadly br ..

All US federal prisons locked down after deadly brawl

44 minutes ago
 Court dismisses request to summon three doctors as ..

Court dismisses request to summon three doctors as witnesses in Noor Mukadam cas ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>