UrduPoint.com

Johnson Confirms Tax Hike To Pay For Health, Social Care Reform In UK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 07:15 PM

Johnson Confirms Tax Hike to Pay for Health, Social Care Reform in UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Tuesday a controversial 1.25% increase to the National Insurance contributions to fund a reform of the COVID-stricken health and social care systems

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Tuesday a controversial 1.25% increase to the National Insurance contributions to fund a reform of the COVID-stricken health and social care systems.

"From next April we will create a new, UK-wide, 1.25 per cent Health and Social Care Levy on earned income, hypothecated in law to health and social care," Johnson told Parliament.

The prime minister admitted that the move broke the pledge made in the Conservative Party's 2019 election manifesto that no tax hike would be introduced under a Tory government.

"I accept, yes, I accept this breaks a manifesto commitment, which is not something I do lightly. But a global pandemic was in no-one's manifesto," he argued.

According to Johnson, the government will invest 36 billion Pounds ($49.5 billion) in the health and care system over the next three years, with the National Insurance's tax increase contributing 12 billion pounds to the reform.

Reacting to the prime minister's announcement, the leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said that Johnson was "putting a sticking plaster over gaping wounds" inflicted by his own party.

"He made that commitment on social care before the pandemic, and he said he'd pay for it without raising taxes before the pandemic," Starmer told Parliament.

The government's plan will be debated and voted on Wednesday, as the leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, announced.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament United Kingdom April 2019 From Government Billion Labour

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler inaugurates Mohamed bin Zayed Specialise ..

UAQ Ruler inaugurates Mohamed bin Zayed Specialised Hospital

5 minutes ago
 UAE Government Media Office launches &#039;It’s ..

UAE Government Media Office launches &#039;It’s Possible&#039; film series to ..

50 minutes ago
 Aerospace leaders to outline roadmap of industry a ..

Aerospace leaders to outline roadmap of industry at Dubai Airshow 2021 conferenc ..

50 minutes ago
 MBZUAI Executive Programme to help shape UAE’s f ..

MBZUAI Executive Programme to help shape UAE’s future, optimise decision-makin ..

1 hour ago
 DSC completes evaluation of clubs, sports companie ..

DSC completes evaluation of clubs, sports companies for Dubai Sports Excellence ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs organises IPR awareness workshops fo ..

Dubai Customs organises IPR awareness workshops for Al Hudaibia Elementary Schoo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.