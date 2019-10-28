UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Congratulates Argentina's Fernandez On Becoming President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:26 PM

Johnson Congratulates Argentina's Fernandez on Becoming President

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday congratulated Alberto Fernandez on winning the presidential election in Argentina and expressed a wish for further cooperation between the two countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday congratulated Alberto Fernandez on winning the presidential election in Argentina and expressed a wish for further cooperation between the two countries.

"Congratulations to @alferdez on winning Argentina's presidential election. We look forward to working with your new government to continue to strengthen the UK-Argentina relationship," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The presidential election was held in Argentina on Sunday among six candidates. With 96.5 percent of the ballots counted, Fernandez the opposition candidate who represents the Front of All alliance gained 48.

06 percent of the vote, while incumbent President Mauricio Macri secured 40.4 percent.

The president-elect will take office on December 10.

Argentina has been in a deep economic recession for years. Persistently high inflation and a growing unemployment rate leave some 35 percent of the population below the poverty line. In late June 2018, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $50-billion standby loan to Argentina. Then, in late October of the same year, the IMF agreed to increase the total size of the country's loan program to $56.3 billion.

Related Topics

Election UK Loan IMF Prime Minister Vote Twitter Same Alliance Argentina June October December Sunday 2018 All Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 90 Schol ..

1 minute ago

US, Salvador Sign Agreement to Expend Temporary Pr ..

24 seconds ago

UN Monitoring Team on Islamic State Cannot Yet Con ..

26 seconds ago

Israel Believes Erdogan Threatens Regional Securit ..

28 seconds ago

Balochistan on top, thanks to two Imrans

15 minutes ago

Ammad, Muhammad Saad, Naveed and Zain score centur ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.