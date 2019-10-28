(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday congratulated Alberto Fernandez on winning the presidential election in Argentina and expressed a wish for further cooperation between the two countries.

"Congratulations to @alferdez on winning Argentina's presidential election. We look forward to working with your new government to continue to strengthen the UK-Argentina relationship," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The presidential election was held in Argentina on Sunday among six candidates. With 96.5 percent of the ballots counted, Fernandez the opposition candidate who represents the Front of All alliance gained 48.

06 percent of the vote, while incumbent President Mauricio Macri secured 40.4 percent.

The president-elect will take office on December 10.

Argentina has been in a deep economic recession for years. Persistently high inflation and a growing unemployment rate leave some 35 percent of the population below the poverty line. In late June 2018, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $50-billion standby loan to Argentina. Then, in late October of the same year, the IMF agreed to increase the total size of the country's loan program to $56.3 billion.