Johnson Congratulates Biden, Harris On US Election Victory, Looks Forward To Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

Johnson Congratulates Biden, Harris on US Election Victory, Looks Forward to Cooperation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris after multiple outlets called the US presidential race for the former vice president, in a statement on Saturday.

"Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement," Johnson said via Twitter. "The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities from climate change to trade and security."

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also took to Twitter to congratulate Biden.

"It was a close contest and @realDonaldTrump fought hard. Looking forward to working with the new administration - the UK-US friendship has always been a force for good in the world," he tweeted.

