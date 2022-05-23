Johnson Congratulates New Australian Prime Minister on Election Victory

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday congratulated Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the election victory, with both leaders also discussing bilateral relations and global issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday congratulated Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the election victory, with both leaders also discussing bilateral relations and global issues.

"I spoke to @AlboMP (Albanese) to congratulate him on his election win.

We agreed on the vital importance and the exciting opportunities that our AUKUS (Australia, the US, and the UK) partnership brings. We discussed the strong alignment between our joint agendas, covering global security, climate change and trade," Johnson said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Albanese, the leader of the Australian Labor Party, which won the May 21 Australian parliamentary election, took the oath of office as the 31st prime minister of Australia.