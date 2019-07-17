Johnson Considering Sidelining Parliament to Deliver Brexit - Reports

Boris Johnson, the most likely candidate to become the next UK prime minister, is planning to put a pause on parliament's work so that lawmakers do not get a chance to stop a no-deal Brexit, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing his campaign

According to Johnson's headquarters, the Queen's Speech, which happens at the beginning of each new parliamentary session, could be pushed back by 1-2 weeks until the beginning of November the new Brexit deadline is October 31.

"A number of ideas are under consideration, including this one," the campaign source said, as cited by Sky News.

In 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019. However, due to Prime Minister Theresa May's middling efforts to secure an acceptable agreement with Brussels, the prospects for a no-deal Brexit are becoming more distinct.