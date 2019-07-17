UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Considering Sidelining Parliament To Deliver Brexit - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:35 AM

Johnson Considering Sidelining Parliament to Deliver Brexit - Reports

Boris Johnson, the most likely candidate to become the next UK prime minister, is planning to put a pause on parliament's work so that lawmakers do not get a chance to stop a no-deal Brexit, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing his campaign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Boris Johnson, the most likely candidate to become the next UK prime minister, is planning to put a pause on parliament's work so that lawmakers do not get a chance to stop a no-deal Brexit, Sky news reported on Tuesday, citing his campaign.

According to Johnson's headquarters, the Queen's Speech, which happens at the beginning of each new parliamentary session, could be pushed back by 1-2 weeks until the beginning of November the new Brexit deadline is October 31.

"A number of ideas are under consideration, including this one," the campaign source said, as cited by Sky News.

In 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019. However, due to Prime Minister Theresa May's middling efforts to secure an acceptable agreement with Brussels, the prospects for a no-deal Brexit are becoming more distinct.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Brussels United Kingdom Brexit March May October November 2016 2019 Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

2 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

2 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

2 hours ago

Gazprom Says 66% of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Complet ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.