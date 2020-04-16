Johnson Continues to Recover in Country Residence , Abstains From Work - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to recover from COVID-19 and has not yet made a return to the helm of the government, a Downing Street 10 spokesman said Thursday.

"The prime minister continues to recover," the spokesman said, quoted by the Telegraph, adding that Johnson remains in his official country residence of Chequers.

Johnson was discharged from London's St.

Thomas hospital after being admitted to intensive care with persistent COVID-19 symptoms.

"The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery," the spokesman added.

UK newspaper Telegraph reported that Johnson's latest coronavirus test came back negative.

The foreign secretary has been deputizing and on Thursday will represent the UK at a G7 remote video conference regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.