Johnson, Corbyn Cast Votes In Crucial UK General Election

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:41 PM

Johnson, Corbyn Cast Votes in Crucial UK General Election

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who heads the Conservative party, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn both cast their votes in London on Thursday, as the United Kingdom heads to the polls for what many consider to be the most important general election in a generation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who heads the Conservative party, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn both cast their votes in London on Thursday, as the United Kingdom heads to the polls for what many consider to be the most important general election in a generation.

Johnson cast his vote at London's Methodist Central Hall in Westminster in the early morning. He was accompanied by his dog, Dilyn. After casting his vote, Johnson picked up his dog and posed for photographs, a video published on the Sky news broadcaster's Twitter page showed.

Across the capital, Corbyn also was up early to cast his vote.

Corbyn was accompanied by his wife Laura Alvarez and voted at a polling station in Islington, north London.

The Labour leader was asked by reporters what was at stake in the election while posing for photographs outside the polling station.

"A great victory," Corbyn replied, in a video published on the ITV News politics Twitter page.

The United Kingdom is voting in a crucial general election on Thursday, with Brexit and the National Health Service at the top of voters' concerns. According to many polls, the Conservative Party is on course to receive the most votes, and potentially win a majority in the House of Commons.

