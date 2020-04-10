UrduPoint.com
Johnson Could Face Month Off Work As Continues To Fight COVID-19 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may not be able to conduct his duties for a month as he continues to combat COVID-19, national media reported.

On Thursday, Downing Street announced that Johnson had been transferred from an intensive care unit to a general ward after undergoing treatment. He received oxygen but he did not require the use of a ventilator.

According to The Times newspaper on Thursday, which cited a government source, Johnson may not be able to return to work for at least a month as he continues his recovery from the disease. His return to his duties will also be gradual, the newspaper stated.

The prime minister first announced his positive test for COVID-19 on March 27, on the same day as Health Secretary Matt Hancock also confirmed that he had contracted the disease. On Sunday, ten days after his positive test, Johnson was hospitalized as symptoms persisted, and he was later transferred to an intensive care unit after his condition deteriorated on Monday.

As of 08:00 GMT on Thursday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed 65,077 positive tests in the country since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, a rise of 4,344 in the preceding 24 hours. In total, 881 people have died in the country after contracting the disease.

