Johnson Decries 'Disgraceful' Attacks On Police During 3rd Bristol Protest

Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:58 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday reaffirmed his full support for the police that were attacked with bricks and bottles during another violent protest in Bristol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday reaffirmed his full support for the police that were attacked with bricks and bottles during another violent protest in Bristol.

On Friday, Bristol saw the third protest against a bill that would give law enforcement more powers to restrict demonstrations. Demonstrators hurled rocks and glass bottles at officers and also launched fireworks at the mounted section. A police horse was sprayed with paint. Ten people were arrested.

"Last night saw disgraceful attacks against police officers in Bristol. Our officers should not have to face having bricks, bottles and fireworks being thrown at them by a mob intent on violence and causing damage to property.

The police and the city have my full support," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

The first "Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol took place last Sunday. Protesters sprayed paint and threw objects at law enforcement officers. They set fire to police vehicles and smashed windows of a police station. Twenty-one officers were injured during the riot, two seriously.

A second protest was held on Tuesday and also involved arrests. The top UK leadership strongly condemned the riots in Bristol.

