UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Defends UK's 'astonishing' Virus Effort

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 07:18 PM

Johnson defends UK's 'astonishing' virus effort

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended what he called Britain's "astonishing" efforts to tackle coronavirus, rejecting accusations that with Europe's worst death toll, his government has nothing to be proud of

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended what he called Britain's "astonishing" efforts to tackle coronavirus, rejecting accusations that with Europe's worst death toll, his government has nothing to be proud of.

More than 40,000 people are confirmed to have died from COVID-19 in Britain's outbreak so far, although the figure rises to more than 50,000 when suspected cases are included.

On either measure, the toll is Europe's worst and the second highest in the world behind the United States.

"Last week, the prime minister said he was proud of the government's record," Keir Starmer, the leader of the main opposition Labour party, said in the House of Commons.

"But there's no pride in those figures, is there?" Johnson said that "we mourn every one and we grieve for them and for their relatives and their friends" -- adding however that it was too soon to make international comparisons.

Some experts have cautioned against global comparisons, as each country has different reporting methods and lag times -- and the pandemic is far from over.

In a testy exchange with Starmer, Johnson said: "As for what this country did to fight the epidemic, I must say I strongly disagree with the way he characterises it." He cited the "astonishing achievement" by the state-run National Health Service in building a string of emergency hospitals -- many of which were barely used.

"It was an astonishing thing this country came together to drive down, to follow the social distancing rules... to get the epidemic under control in the way we have," he said.

Johnson said he was now following his plan to gradually ease a nationwide lockdown, saying: "We have a plan, we're following it and we're going to stick to it." The government has been accused of introducing stay-at-home orders too late -- and now of relaxing them too soon.

Schools began taking the youngest pupils back earlier this month, and all shops and outdoor attractions such as zoos will be allowed to open in England next week.

However, the government on Tuesday abandoned its aim of getting all the youngest children back to school before the summer holidays in July, with most unable to do so safely.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange Europe Holidays Died United States July All From Government Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADB approves $ 500m aid for Pakistan amid fears of ..

26 minutes ago

ADNOC convenes Abu Dhabi CEO Virtual Roundtable to ..

50 minutes ago

Spin Bowling Coach Mushtaq Ahmad is determined abo ..

57 minutes ago

Financial inclusion covers 85% of adults in UAE: C ..

1 hour ago

FANR obtains Intellectual Property certifications ..

1 hour ago

AED1 million emergency fund launched to empower UA ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.