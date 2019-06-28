UrduPoint.com
Johnson Denies Offering Home Secretary Javid Chancellor Role In Potential Future Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:23 PM

Johnson Denies Offering Home Secretary Javid Chancellor Role in Potential Future Cabinet

Boris Johnson, the United Kingdom's former foreign secretary and one of the leading candidates to replace Theresa May as prime minister, on Friday denied media reports claiming that he had offered the role of chancellor to Home Secretary Sajid David, his former Conservative leadership rival, in his future government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Boris Johnson, the United Kingdom's former foreign secretary and one of the leading candidates to replace Theresa May as prime minister, on Friday denied media reports claiming that he had offered the role of chancellor to Home Secretary Sajid David, his former Conservative leadership rival, in his future government.

On Thursday, the Times newspaper reported, citing Johnson's allies, that the former London mayor offered Javid the job of head of the national treasury during a phone call over the weekend.

"Anything I say now on the future personnel or shape of the administration I lead would be counted as measuring the curtains," Johnson said at a campaign event in Exeter, denying media reports about offering Javid a job and stressing that he was "not making any commitments to anybody."

The UK Conservative Party said earlier this week that its new leader would be announced on July 23 after its 160,000 members vote to chose between the two remaining candidates, Johnson and incumbent Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

