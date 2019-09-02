UrduPoint.com
Johnson Determined To Purge Tory Lawmakers Who Will Try To Block No-Deal Brexit - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 09:40 AM

Johnson Determined to Purge Tory Lawmakers Who Will Try to Block No-Deal Brexit - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) UK Tory lawmakers who try to defy Prime Minister Boris Johnson by blocking a no-deal Brexit will be barred from standing as Conservatives and will have to sit in parliament as independent candidates, Sky news reported on Monday, citing a senior source in the whips' office.

On Wednesday, Johnson announced the decision to suspend parliament for five weeks from mid-September until October 14, thereby reducing chances for the legislature to stop the no-deal scenario. Meanwhile, a cross-party alliance of parliamentarians is expected to put forward a bill against the withdrawal without an agreement on Tuesday, when the legislature returns from its summer recess.

"The whips are telling Conservative MPs today a very simple message - if they fail to vote with the government on Tuesday they will be destroying the government's negotiating position and handing control of parliament to [Labour leader] Jeremy Corbyn.

Any Conservative MP who does this will have the whip withdrawn and will not stand as Conservative candidates in an election," the source said.

The decision to threaten defiant lawmakers with punishment was reportedly made by Johnson after a meeting with Conservative whips at his Chequers residence on Sunday.

Since January 2019, the UK parliament has thrice rejected the divorce deal that was negotiated with Brussels by the Theresa May government. Prime Minister Johnson vows to take the country out of the European Union by any means necessary by the October 31 deadline unless the intransigent bloc agrees to renegotiate the contentious deal.

