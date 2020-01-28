Johnson Discussed US 'Deal of Century' for Mideast Conflict in Call With Trump - Office

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed in a phone call with US President Donald Trump Washington's "deal of the century" for Middle East settlement, the Prime Minister's Office said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed in a phone call with US President Donald Trump Washington's "deal of the century" for middle East settlement, the Prime Minister's Office said Tuesday.

Downing Street said the two leaders spoke in the afternoon and discussed London's telecommunications industry and ways to diversify the market.

"The leaders also discussed the United States' proposal for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, which could prove a positive step forwards," the statement said.

Trump presented the Israel-Palestine peace plan later in the day, proposing a two-state solution with Jerusalem remaining Israel's undivided capital and "doubling" the territory of Palestine.