Johnson Discusses Middle East Peace Process With US' Kushner - Spokesperson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met senior White House adviser and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in London on Thursday, and the two discussed the Middle East peace process, Johnson's official spokesperson has said

"It was specifically a discussion about the Middle East peace process, which I think we all would agree it is important we continue to be fully engaged in that work," the government official said.

The spokesperson told reporters during a press briefing that Johnson had "dropped in" on a meeting between Kushner and UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab at the Foreign Office.

The senior US presidential adviser arrived in London after traveling this week on the first direct commercial passenger flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, following the normalization of relations between the two countries on August 13 through a deal brokered by the United States.