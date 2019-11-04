UrduPoint.com
Johnson Dismisses Sturgeon's Calls For Independence Vote, Says Scotland 'Had One In 2014'

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview with Sky news that he would not grant permission to Scotland to hold another independence referendum, pushed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon amid looming Brexit, arguing that the Scottish people had already expressed their opinion on the matter in 2014.

At a Saturday rally in Glasgow, Sturgeon claimed that Scotland's independence was "within a touching distance." She argued that the UK's December 12 election was most important ever to take the future of the region into its own hands. The Scottish leader wants to hold a new independence referendum next year, claiming that the situation has cardinally changed since 2014 as Scots rejected Brexit in the 2016 vote.

"I think having another referendum, I don't think people in this country think referendums are very wonderful for harmony.

We had one in 2014, the British people, the people of Scotland, were told in 2014 that that was a once-in-a-generation event," Johnson said in the Sunday interview.

He stressed that he personally did "not want to have one," seeing no reason to "go back on" the assurances given in 2014.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn notably said in late October that his party would not "stand in the way" of another Scottish referendum if Sturgeon's party won the 2021 Holyrood election.

Scots voted 55 percent to 45 percent to stay in the United Kingdom in the 2014 independence vote but overwhelmingly rejected Brexit two years later. Sturgeon has repeatedly said she would not let Scotland be dragged out of the EU.

