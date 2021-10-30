Johnson Does Not Rule Out Legal Proceedings Against France Next Week Over Detained Boat

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Sky News that he did not reject the possibility of taking legal action against France over a recent scallop trawler detention, as the tension about fishing rights keeps escalating

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Sky news that he did not reject the possibility of taking legal action against France over a recent scallop trawler detention, as the tension about fishing rights keeps escalating.

France seized a British trawler on Thursday, allegedly for operating without a license after London refused to give more access to its waters to French fishing boats.

"No, of course not, I do not rule that out," Johnson said, when asked if he rules out legal proceedings against France. Johnson promised to "do whatever is necessary to protect British interests" if France turns out to have breached a Brexit treaty.

In September, the UK Ministry of the Environment said that 1,700 vessels from the European Union received licenses to fish in the UK waters, including only 12 French boats out of 47 who had applied for a license.

According to the Brexit trade deal, EU fishermen are entitled to fish in the UK waters, so London's refusal to grant licenses to all French fishing boats who made applications sparked discontent of Paris.

In the beginning of October, French Prime Minister Jean Castex called on the European Commission to monitor London's compliance with commitments under the agreement on fishing rights.