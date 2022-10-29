UrduPoint.com

Johnson Entitled To Taxpayer-Funded Lawyers In Partygate Investigation - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Johnson Entitled to Taxpayer-Funded Lawyers in Partygate Investigation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a right to legal advice funded by the UK taxpayers in the course of the investigation into the political scandals during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Johnson is allowed to receive legal consultations during the hearings while he would be testifying, but the lawyers cannot speak on behalf of the former prime minister and only are able to "pass notes or whisper advice to him," the report said.

The counsels may also help Johnson to prepare for the hearings in advance and draw up written submissions if necessary, the newspaper reported.

"We were trying to avoid having to do it; trying to duck it because it's so toxic. Cabinet Office staff were involved in the partygate saga. Their interest in helping him out is negative because he threw them under the bus.

His leverage over everyone has slightly weakened now. But it's a convention that because he is a former prime minister, he is entitled to it," a source familiar with the matter was quoted by the newspaper.

The report added that Johnson's spokesman has declined to comment on the issue.

Johnson announced his resignation in July after continuous calls to step down following a series of revelations which showed that several social gatherings had been held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules. The situation was aggravated by the reports that two more parties were held on April 16 last year, right before Prince Philip's funeral, when the UK still maintained COVID-19 restrictions and was in national mourning. Johnson later apologized and said he had paid the fine issued by the Metropolitan Police.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Lawyers Fine United Kingdom April May July 2020 Cabinet

Recent Stories

Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

9 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in ..

Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in Islamabad

45 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to defeat New Zealand

1 hour ago
 LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

2 hours ago
 Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expan ..

Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expansion: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass ..

Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass Wedding

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.