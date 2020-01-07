UrduPoint.com
Johnson, Erdogan Agree On Need For Diplomacy After Soleimani's Death - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:59 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday had a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreeing on the importance of finding a diplomatic way to settle the situation on Iraq following the death of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, the prime minister's spokesperson said

"The Prime Minister spoke to President Erdogan of Turkey. The leaders discussed the situation in Iraq following the death of Qasem Soleimani. They agreed on the importance of reducing tensions and finding a diplomatic way through the current crisis, and of continuing to work together in the fight against terror," the spokesperson said.

They also discussed the issue of the Iran nuclear program and the ongoing crisis in Libya.

"They agreed that Iran cannot be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon and must comply with the terms of the nuclear deal. On Libya, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK's commitment to de-escalation and supporting the UN-led peace process. They agreed to keep in touch on this issue," the spokesperson concluded.

The Erdogan administration has confirmed the talks between the leaders of Turkey and the UK.

The situation in the region has become exceedingly more fractious after the US assassination of Soleimani, in the early hours of Friday. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei promised to avenge Soleimani's murder, while US President Donald Trump promised to hit 52 Iranian sites if Tehran strikes at US citizens.

