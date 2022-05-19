Johnson Evades 2nd Fine for Breaching COVID-19 Lockdown as Police Says Probe Complete

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not get a second fine for breaching COVID-19 lockdown laws, the prime minister's spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The Met has confirmed that they are taking no further action with regards to the Prime Minister," the spokesperson said in a statement circulated by UK media.

An investigation into eight events of the lockdown breaches across Downing Street and Whitehall is complete, with 126 fines issued, according to a statement by the London Metropolitan Police.

A team of detectives worked through 345 documents, including emails, diary entries, witness statements, and 510 photographs as part of the investigation, the statement added.

In January, the London Metropolitan Police initiated investigation of the breaches of the COVID-19 regulations, following reports that Johnson had held a party at his official residence in Downing Street at a time the country was under a strict lockdown.

In April, Johnson apologized for partying on Downing Street during the lockdown and said that he had paid the fine. When asked whether he would resign, the prime minister said that it did not occur to him that he was breaking the law when he attended a "brief gathering" in the cabinet room at Downing Street in June 2020 to celebrate his birthday.