UrduPoint.com

Johnson Evades 2nd Fine For Breaching COVID-19 Lockdown As Police Says Probe Complete

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Johnson Evades 2nd Fine for Breaching COVID-19 Lockdown as Police Says Probe Complete

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not get a second fine for breaching COVID-19 lockdown laws, the prime minister's spokesperson said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not get a second fine for breaching COVID-19 lockdown laws, the prime minister's spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The Met has confirmed that they are taking no further action with regards to the Prime Minister," the spokesperson said in a statement circulated by UK media.

An investigation into eight events of the lockdown breaches across Downing Street and Whitehall is complete, with 126 fines issued, according to a statement by the London Metropolitan Police.

A team of detectives worked through 345 documents, including emails, diary entries, witness statements, and 510 photographs as part of the investigation, the statement added.

In January, the London Metropolitan Police initiated investigation of the breaches of the COVID-19 regulations, following reports that Johnson had held a party at his official residence in Downing Street at a time the country was under a strict lockdown.

In April, Johnson apologized for partying on Downing Street during the lockdown and said that he had paid the fine. When asked whether he would resign, the prime minister said that it did not occur to him that he was breaking the law when he attended a "brief gathering" in the cabinet room at Downing Street in June 2020 to celebrate his birthday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Fine London United Kingdom January April June 2020 Media Cabinet

Recent Stories

IMF Engages With Ukraine on 'Daily Basis' Over Kie ..

IMF Engages With Ukraine on 'Daily Basis' Over Kiev's Financial Needs - Spokespe ..

9 seconds ago
 India's Modi to Visit Japan for Quad Leaders' Summ ..

India's Modi to Visit Japan for Quad Leaders' Summit Next Week

11 seconds ago
 Schumer Says Hopes US Senate Swiftly Passes Resolu ..

Schumer Says Hopes US Senate Swiftly Passes Resolution Admitting Finland, Sweden ..

12 seconds ago
 DC directs officers to play role in making Pakista ..

DC directs officers to play role in making Pakistan polio free

16 seconds ago
 Russian Chief of General Staff Gerasimov, US Count ..

Russian Chief of General Staff Gerasimov, US Counterpart Milley Discussed Ukrain ..

9 minutes ago
 Pentagon, State Dept. Discuss Security Options for ..

Pentagon, State Dept. Discuss Security Options for US Embassy in Kiev - Senior O ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.