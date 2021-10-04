UrduPoint.com

Johnson Expected To Commit UK To Green Electricity By 2035 This Week - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:36 PM

Johnson Expected to Commit UK to Green Electricity by 2035 This Week - Reports

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce this week that all electricity in the the United Kingdom will be coming from renewable sources by 2035, The Times reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce this week that all electricity in the the United Kingdom will be coming from renewable sources by 2035, The Times reported on Monday.

The declaration will likely be made during a conference speech announcing an increase of state investments in renewable and nuclear energy, the newspaper wrote.

As noted in the report, the announcement will come at a time when the UK is faced with an unprecedented shortage of fuel and peak prices on gas. Johnson will say that the new investment plan in renewables will help the country achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2050 faster, according to the report.

"Dealing with the cost of electricity and energy (is one of) the long-term things that government has got to do. We've got to get back into nuclear, we've got to increase our clean energy generation.

That will bring the cost of energy down and bring down the cost of transport," Johnson told The Times in a weekend interview.

In 2020, only 43% of the country's electricity was created by renewable energy sources, while 40% came out of gas, oil and coal, and the remaining from nuclear power, according to the report.

Johnson has announced that he wishes to increase UK offshore electricity by wind production from 10GW, which is enough to keep 10 million houses running, to 40 GW by the end of the decade. His long term plan is to reach 60GW.

Glasgow will be hosting the COP 26 United Nations climate conference later this month and into early November. On par with the UK, the United States and Canada also promised to reach zero emissions from electricity by 2035.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister United Nations Electricity Canada Nuclear Oil United Kingdom United States Colombian Peso November Gas 2020 All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

4 minutes ago
 Matric, Inter results after approval of Punjab gov ..

Matric, Inter results after approval of Punjab govt's promotion policy

4 minutes ago
 UK Government to Study Pandora Papers Allegations ..

UK Government to Study Pandora Papers Allegations - Finance Minister

4 minutes ago
 Tanzania to boost coffee production

Tanzania to boost coffee production

6 minutes ago
 UK records another 30,439 corona-virus cases

UK records another 30,439 corona-virus cases

6 minutes ago
 US duo win Nobel Medicine Prize

US duo win Nobel Medicine Prize

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.