UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the House of Commons on Wednesday that he expects the country's inhabitants to obey the law, despite the government facing criticism for admitting that it stands ready to circumvent the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, which was signed by the UK and EU in January

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the House of Commons on Wednesday that he expects the country's inhabitants to obey the law, despite the government facing criticism for admitting that it stands ready to circumvent the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, which was signed by the UK and EU in January.

During a session of Prime Minister's Questions, Johnson was asked how he could expect people at home to abide by the country's laws when the government seems ready to tear up the Withdrawal Agreement.

"We expect everyone in this country to obey the law," Johnson replied.

Johnson introduced the new UK Internal Market Bill to parliament on Wednesday, a proposal that seeks to ensure barrier-free trade between the United Kingdom's four constituent nations.

"This UK Internal Market Bill is about protecting jobs, protecting growth, ensuring the fluidity and safety of our UK internal market and prosperity throughout the United Kingdom," the prime minister said.

On Tuesday, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told parliament that the proposed bill will "break international law" by amending the UK's Brexit deal with the EU.

The new bill will seek to override parts of the Northern Ireland protocol that was introduced to the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. Proposed customs checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom, a major demand from the EU, have been a major sticking point of negotiations.

The UK and the EU signed the Withdrawal Agreement on January 24, which allowed the United Kingdom to officially leave the bloc one week later. A transition period is currently in effect until December 31, which sees the UK still subject to certain EU rules and regulations.