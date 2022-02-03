UrduPoint.com

Johnson Expresses Concern To Putin Over Situation At Ukraine Border - London

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 12:43 AM

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concern to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the situation at the Ukrainian border during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the prime minister's office said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concern to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the situation at the Ukrainian border during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the prime minister's office said.

"The Prime Minister expressed his deep concern about Russia's current hostile activity on the Ukrainian border.

He emphasised the need to find a way forward which respects both Ukraine's territorial integrity and right to self-defence. The Prime Minister stressed that any further Russian incursion into Ukrainian territory would be a tragic miscalculation," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

According to Downing Street, Johnson also mentioned that all countries, including Ukraine, "have a right to aspire to NATO membership."

