Johnson Expresses Condolences Over Stabbing Attack in South London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended his condolences to those injured in what the police have said was a terror-related stabbing incident in south London on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Metropolitan Police said that a man had stabbed several people in a "terror-related" incident in Streatham, south London. The suspected attacker was shot dead by the police. According to the preliminary data, the assailant injured two people.

"Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related.

My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also expressed gratitude to emergency services, saying that he was in close contact with police.

"Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life - here in London we will never let them succeed," he added.

According to media reports, the assailant appeared to have had Islamist militant sympathies. The suspect had a machete and fake suicide vest. Witnesses say that these were plainclothes police officers who neutralized the attacker.

