Johnson Expresses Confidence That UK Will Overcome COVID-19 as Britons Return to Offices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday has expressed his confidence that the country will overcome the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as many people begin returning to their offices after months of remote working.

Johnson, who spoke at the first cabinet meeting following parliament's summer recess, said that more outbreaks of the coronavirus disease could be expected in the United Kingdom in the coming weeks and months.

"People are going back to the office in huge numbers across our country, and quite right too. And of course, we know that there is still going to be more of this disease, this wretched COVID, still to come, and although we know there will be more outbreaks, we're also absolutely confident that we are going to be able to deal with those outbreaks," Johnson said.

The UK is gradually recovering from the disruption caused by the pandemic, and the government remains committed to doing everything in its power to help, the prime minister added.

"Bit by bit, this incredible country is getting back on its feet and recovering from this crisis, and we in this government are committed, as you all know, to do absolutely everything in our power to help," Johnson remarked.

The prime minister is facing growing discontent from fellow Conservative Party lawmakers over his handling of the pandemic. Johnson's government has made several U-turns over rules regarding face coverings in schools and the government's algorithm for awarding high school exam grades was scrapped following public outcry.

Since the start of the outbreak, the UK Department of Health and Social Care has registered 335,873 cases of the coronavirus disease, and the government's official death toll currently stands at 41,501.

On Monday, public health officials confirmed 1,406 new cases of COVID-19 in the country over the preceding 24 hours.