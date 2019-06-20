UrduPoint.com
Johnson Extends Lead, Javid Out Of Race For Next British PM

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:23 PM

Johnson extends lead, Javid out of race for next British PM

Interior minister Sajid Javid was eliminated from the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Thursday, leaving Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt battling to join Boris Johnson in the final run-off

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Interior minister Sajid Javid was eliminated from the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Thursday, leaving Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt battling to join Boris Johnson in the final run-off.

Javid received the fewest votes in the fourth round of voting, gaining the support of 34 Conservative MPs, while Johnson extended his commanding lead and Gove leapfrogged Hunt into second place.

