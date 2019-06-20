Johnson Extends Lead, Stewart Out Of Race To Be Next British PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:03 AM
Rory Stewart was knocked out of the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Wednesday, leaving four candidates led by former foreign secretary Boris Johnson
International Development Secretary Stewart received the fewest votes in the third ballot of Conservative MPs and so drops out of the contest, while Johnson extended his commanding lead among his colleagues in Britain's governing party.