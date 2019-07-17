Johnson Eyes Early Election in 2020 to Exploit Divide Within Labour Party - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Boris Johnson, the current front-runner in the UK Conservative Party leadership race, is planning to call an early general election in 2020 to face off with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and turn the divisions within the opposition party to his advantage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Boris Johnson, the current front-runner in the UK Conservative Party leadership race, is planning to call an early general election in 2020 to face off with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and turn the divisions within the opposition party to his advantage, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources on the politician's team.

The next UK general election is currently slated for 2022. Johnson earlier opposed the possibility of holding an early election.

"There's a desire to get this [election] done while Corbyn is still around. Labour is utterly divided � Brexit is killing them. Labour is in no fit state to fight a general election," a senior member of Johnson's team said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Johnson's allies are therefore very concerned that Labour's internal problems over Brexit and anti-Semitism allegations could force Corbyn to resign even earlier.

"Jeremy Corbyn being opposition leader is a positive for us. It means we don't have to spend time doing the groundwork we've already done on him on his successor," another member of Johnson's team said.

The UK Conservative Party is expected to announce the name of its new leader on July 23 after its members vote to choose between Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. The winner will automatically become the prime minister.

The new head of the cabinet, however, will face the same challenges over Brexit that overshadowed the tenure of Prime Minister Theresa May and ultimately triggered her resignation.

